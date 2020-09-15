Wiggly Tail Wednesday: Meet Barbie Of Calhoun County

Meet Barbie of the Humane Society of South Central Michigan and help animals like her looking for homes by bidding in the virtual Whisker Mixer - Bid for Barks.

Barbie has a doll face, which is why she was so aptly named. This sweet girl loves attention! Barbie is listed as a Hound/Lab mix and at less than a year old, still has lots of energy. This good girl is looking for a forever home with a family that will help in building her confidence.

Barbie at the Humane Society of South Central

Barbie is still working on her leash skills so she needs someone with a little time and patience to work with her. She would do best in a home with kids over the age of 8 years. A fenced-in yard is a must for her forever home. Barbie would likely do well with another male dog. She has not been tested with cats but a meet and greet can be arranged following an approved application. With the right family, Barbie will be able to blossom to her full potential to be the best companion.

If you would like to make Barbie a forever part of your family, click here to find an application to fill out and return to HSSCM.

Want to help area animals needing homes but now just isn't the right time to adopt? Click here to view the Humane Society of South Central Michigan's Whisker Mixer - Bid for Barks fundraiser. The Humane Society of South Central Michigan has been the area’s nonprofit advocate, sanctuary, and source for companion animals since 1887. They depend 100% on donations and funds raised through events like this.