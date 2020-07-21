Wiggly Tail Wednesday: Meet Cassie Of Calhoun County

Meet Cassie, a fun and sweet girl waiting for her forever family to find her at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan.

Cassie has the definition of puppy dog eyes and is as cute as a button to boot. She is a good-natured puppy that can be a bit on the shy side meeting new. Cassie does love cuddling when she is comfortable with someone and likes playing with toys. Cassie is listed as a Pit Bull Terrier and Boston Terrier mix. She is 4 months old and weighs about 15 pounds now and will likely be a solid 30 pounds when fully grown. What she lacks in confidence with humans, she makes up for with other dogs. Staff at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan (HSSCM) say this little terrier likes throwing her weight around with other dogs. They recommend that if she goes to a home with another dog, it should be a male.

Cassie needs a family willing to work with her on gaining more confidence with people. This pup would not be a good fit for apartment life and due to her breed, potential adopters may need to check for breed bans for their area.

More about Cassie:

D.O.B: March 2020

Coat length: short

Up to date on vaccinations

Spayed/neutered

Would you like to make Cassie a forever part of your family? Click here to find an adoption application to fill out and return to HSSCM.

Want to add a furry family member but maybe Cassie isn't the right fit for your home? Click here to see other cats and dogs waiting to find their own forever home.