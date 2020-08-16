Wiggly Tail Wednesday: Meet Cronk Of Calhoun County

Meet Cronk, a big lovable lug waiting for his very own forever home at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan.

Cronk is a big boy. Perhaps you could call him the "Gronk" of the Humane Society of South Central Michigan. The only exception between the two, besides the obvious species difference, is this guy has no idea how big he is. Cronk believes he is a small boy and is oblivious to his own strength. This boy can do tricks like sit and shake, but he will need someone to work with him on manners. Cronk is already house and crate trained. He is listed as a Mastiff and Pit Bull Terrier mix.

Cronk available at HSSCM

Cronk's ideal forever family would have large dog breed experience. This guy is just under a year old and loves to play so a fenced-in yard is necessary. Cronk will have to pass on apartment life. Small kids are also a no. Not because Cronk isn't super loveable but because he may accidentally knock a little one over in his enthusiasm and excitement. Kids 10 and up would be ideal. A cat-free home would also be for the best at this time, though he may do well with cats with some more training. Cronk would likely do well with another dog but a meet and greet would need to take place first. With the right patient forever family, this boy will make the best addition.

More about Cronk:

DOB: September 2019

Coat length: Short

Up to date on vaccinations

Spayed / neutered

Weight: 75 pounds

Would you like to make Cronk a forever part of your family? Click here to find an application to fill out and return to the Humane Society of South Central Michigan (HSSCM).

Want a furry family member but maybe Cronk isn't the right fit? Click here to see other animals available at HSSCM waiting for their own forever home.