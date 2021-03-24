Wiggly Tail Wednesday: Meet Elliot of Calhoun County

Meet Elliot, a chunky and playful puppy looking for his forever home.

Get our free mobile app

You can sometimes tell a lot about an animal (or person) by looking at their face. Elliot's face shows his happy and fun nature. Staff at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan say they have been smitten by this young pup's disposition.

Elliot is nearly 4-months-old. He is listed as a Setter/Heeler/Hound mix. Staff at HSSCM say this chunky pup is energetic and playful. After a good exercise, Elliot will slow down for tummy rubs and pets. He is described as extremely smart and intelligent and will need a family that can keep up with him.

Elliot of the Humane Society of South Central Michigan

Elliot came to HSSCM with his mom and littermates. His mom has since found her forever home and this sweet puppy is ready for his. Just like any other puppy, Elliot will need leash and house training.

He would best it into a home with older children (8 +) because he tends to favor his breed trait of nipping of ankles. A trait the has been highly sought after for rounding up cattle such as sheep. Elliot is an active young puppy and will need a family that will give him lots of exercise opportunities.

Elliot would likely do well in a home with another dog, especially a female. He has shown a high prey drive and would not be a good fit for a home with cats. He is also not a good fit for apartments. A physically fenced-in yard is recommended.

Would you like to make Elliot a forever part of your family? Click here to find an application (click the Adoption tab on the top left) to fill out and return to HSSCM.

Want a furry family member but maybe this energetic pup isn't a good fit? Click here to see other animals at HSSCM looking for their forever home.