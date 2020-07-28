Wiggly Tail Wednesday: Meet Link Of Calhoun County

Meet Link, a real sweetheart waiting for her forever family to find her at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan.

Link is a beautiful grey 2-year-old female Domestic Short Hair Cat. She was found as a stray by an area family who took her in and tried to find her a home before she was accepted into the Humane Society of South Central Michigan (HSSCM). Once there, she was spayed to ensure she wouldn't be forced to have another litter of kittens. One of Link's ears has a distinctive notch at the top. That is because she was originally intended to be trapped and released. But Link is so affectionate and people-oriented it was decided it would be in her best interest to find her a good home living the indoor life.

Link still enjoys running around and playing but has left the days of climbing curtains and chewing electrical chords long behind. She does well around other cats and kittens and has some experience being around dogs but her absolute favorite is being around people. Staff at HSSCM say Link is far more people-oriented than cat-oriented. Unlike many other cats, this lovely lady doesn't mind being picked up and is a snuggler making her a good candidate for a home with respectful children.

More about Link:

D.O.B: July 2018

Coat length: Short

Up to date on vaccinations

Spayed/neutered

