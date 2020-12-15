Wiggly Tail Wednesday: Meet Mystique Of Calhoun County

Meet Mystique, a beautiful girl waiting at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan for her own forever home after a rough start.

Mystique, along with her three kittens, were literally saved from a hoarding situation. The rough start did not diminish her parenting skills but did leave her a bit timid in new situations. Staff at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan (HSSCM) say Mystique is an awesome mama to her babies who are now nearly the same size as her. Typically one if not all three of her kittens is following her close behind.

Mystique at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan

Anyone wanting to give Mystique her forever home will have the opportunity to adopt one of her kittens as well for a special discounted rate. While many cats come in different sizes, this petite baby girl is much smaller than a typical cat that is nearly a year and a half in age.

Mystique needs a patient family willing to give her quiet and space when needed. A noisy busy home may not be the best fit for this timid girl. Older, respectful children would be best. Mystique would do well with another cat in the home, or possibly a cat-friendly dog if given a slow and positive introduction.

Would you like to make Mystique and possibly one of her kittens a forever part of your family? Click here to find an application to fill out and return to HSSCM.

Want a furry family member but maybe the holidays are not the right time? See the Humane Society of South Central Michigan's Facebook page as they list their 12 most needed donation items.

On the first day of Christmas my true love gave to me... some bleach to help clean the building!

We use bleach every... Posted by Humane Society of South Central Michigan on Tuesday, December 15, 2020