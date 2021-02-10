Wiggly Tail Wednesday: Meet Neander Of Calhoun County

Meet Neander, an extremely smart puppy waiting at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan to find a loving forever home.

Neander is a good-sized boy for being just shy of 4-months-old. Staff at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan (HSSCM) say this good boy loves to observe his surroundings and asks for attention calmly. There are two other female pups from his litter that are also looking for a home. He is the calmest and least wiggly of the litter.

Neander of the Humane Society of South Central Michigan

While Neander got the calmness in the bunch he is still a puppy. Staff at HSSCM describe the whole litter as being smart as a whip. Neander and his littermates are listed as Terrier/Heeler mixes.

Depending on a potential adopter's breed experience, a physically fenced-in yard may be required. Neander would not be a good fit for apartment life. Children over 8-years of age are recommended for his forever home.

Neander may match with another dog pending a successful meet and greet. He should be trainable with a dog-friendly cat, using a slow positive introduction.

Would you like to make smarty pants Neander a forever part of your family? Click here to find an application to fill out and return to HSSCM.

Want a furry family member but maybe Neander isn't the right fit for you? Click here to see other animals like him waiting to find their own forever home.

