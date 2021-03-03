Wiggly Tail Wednesday: Meet Nysa Of Calhoun County

Meet Nysa, the last in a litter of smart pups looking for her forever home.

Do you remember the smart as whip puppy Neander? He has since found his forever home but his equally smart and even more beautiful sister is still searching for hers. Nysa is a bit more active than her brother. The families who adopted from this litter have all shared glowing reports of how easily they fit into their new homes. Now it's Nysa's turn.

Nysa of the Humane Society of South Central Michigan

Nysa (pronounced nE-sah) can be shy about meeting new people but is treat motivated. Combined with some sweet talk, you'll soon enough find just how affectionate this good girl is.

Nysa's high intelligence will definitely aid in her training. She is about 5-months-old and weighs about 30 pounds. Staff at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan (HSSCM) say she could reach 50-60 pounds once fully grown. She is listed as a Terrier/Heeler mix though HSSCM staff say they really are not sure. She just shows more signs of the potential Terrier side of her mix.

Nysa will likely need a physically fenced-in yard to help her burn off energy. She has gotten along with other dogs, both male and female, but would likely not do well with a dominant female. Not sure if your female dog is dominant? No worries, the staff at HSSCM can quickly identify the trait at a meet and greet after your submitted application is approved. Calmer children 10 plus in age would be ideal for this smarty pants girl.

Would you like to make Nysa a forever part of your family? Click here to find an application to fill out and return to HSSCM.

Want to add a furry family member but maybe Nysa isn't the right fit for you? Click here to see other animals like Nysa look for their own forever home.