Wiggly Tail Wednesday: Meet Rogue Of Calhoun County

Meet Rogue, a sweet snuggly kitten waiting to find her forever home at the Humaine Society of South Central Michigan.

Rogue has a real tough girl name that matches her almost bobcat-like appearance but she is anything but. Rogue is only four-months-old and if you aren't careful, she'll steal your heart and the heart of everyone else nearby.

Rogue at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan

Rogue is as sweet as pie and like most kittens, full of energy. She loves to play with toys. Staff at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan (HSSCM) say this little fluff ball is on the petite side and likely will be a smaller sized cat when fully grown. Rogue enjoys to snuggle and loves attention but prefers it to be her decision. She will seek out her favorite people throughout the day.

Rogue could easily be a good fit in many types of homes. She gets along well with the other kittens in the kitten room at HSSCM and would love to have another cat to play with. Rogue could potentially do well with a cat-friendly dog or possibly a dog that is introduced slowly and positively. Rogue could do well in a home with older children that would be interested in using cat toys to play with her. They just need to be respectful and gentle given her small size.

Would you like to make Rogue a forever part of your family? Click here to find an application to fill out and return to HSSCM.

Looking for a furry family member but maybe Rogue isn't the right fit for you? Click here to see other animals at HSSCM looking for their own forever home.