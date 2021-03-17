Wiggly Tail Wednesday: Meet Sonja & Jangle of Calhoun County
Sonja and Jangle are looking for their forever homes. Here are reasons why these two are not bad luck.
Time to throw out those old and silly superstitions. In many cultures, black cats are seen as good luck. For whatever reason in the United States, black cats and dogs are less likely to find homes and in some shelters, that can mean a death sentence. Luckily for these two, the Humane Society of South Central Michigan (HSSCM) is not one of those places.
Before we delve into all the good luck and prosperity these two could bring to your home let's get to know them a little better.
Ladies first. Meet Sonja a very sweet girl that for whatever reason keeps being overlooked. Sonja came to HSSCM as a new mom 5 years ago. She was a good mother to her babies and they have all since found their forever homes but poor Sonja is still patiently waiting. She is a quiet girl who just wants to snuggle while you read a good book or watch television.
The ever gentleman, Jangle too is often overlooked. He has been at HSSCM since he was a kitten 4 years ago. This good boy wants to discuss your day, politics, and all the other subjects that would normally lead to disagreements. He is indeed a chatty boy but if he wins the argument, no one will ever know. He is also the best secret keeper to date.
Both of these good luck felines would do well with older children and cat-friendly dogs.
Would you like to make Sonja and/or Jangle a forever part of your family? Click here to find an application (click the Adoption tab on the top left) to fill out and return to HSSCM.
Here are the reasons why black cats are not bad luck
- In English and Scottish folklore, a black cat approaching you was good luck, while one walking away warned of ill-fortune.
- In the English Midlands, giving a black cat as a wedding gift was believed to bring the bride good fortune and happiness.
- You might have seen the “Fortune Cats” or Maneki Neko that populate Japanese culture. Those little cat figurines with the raised paws are meant to draw good luck, wealth, and prosperity to their owners. They come in a multitude of colors including black. A black Lucky Cat not only brings luck but also frightens away demons, evil energy, and stalkers.
- Black cats possess strong powers of good, according to those who practice Feng Shui. If you keep your black cats happy and safe, they will keep you happy and safe. If you don’t have a black cat in real life to guard your home, a black cat figurine facing north will keep bad energy and spirits away.
- French peasants long believed that if a black cat was released at a crossroads where five roads intersect, the black cat would lead them to treasure.
- English sailors could probably have used a matagot in their home to bring them some extra wealth. Black cats were once thought to be so lucky and an assurance that sailors would return safely home from the sea that many black cats cost so much as to be unaffordable for seafarers.
- The Norse goddess of love, beauty, and fertility rides in a chariot pulled by two black cats.