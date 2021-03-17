Wiggly Tail Wednesday: Meet Sonja & Jangle of Calhoun County

Sonja and Jangle are looking for their forever homes. Here are reasons why these two are not bad luck.

Time to throw out those old and silly superstitions. In many cultures, black cats are seen as good luck. For whatever reason in the United States, black cats and dogs are less likely to find homes and in some shelters, that can mean a death sentence. Luckily for these two, the Humane Society of South Central Michigan (HSSCM) is not one of those places.

Before we delve into all the good luck and prosperity these two could bring to your home let's get to know them a little better.

Sonja of the Humane Society of South Central Michigan

Ladies first. Meet Sonja a very sweet girl that for whatever reason keeps being overlooked. Sonja came to HSSCM as a new mom 5 years ago. She was a good mother to her babies and they have all since found their forever homes but poor Sonja is still patiently waiting. She is a quiet girl who just wants to snuggle while you read a good book or watch television.

Jangle of the Humane Society of South Central Michigan

The ever gentleman, Jangle too is often overlooked. He has been at HSSCM since he was a kitten 4 years ago. This good boy wants to discuss your day, politics, and all the other subjects that would normally lead to disagreements. He is indeed a chatty boy but if he wins the argument, no one will ever know. He is also the best secret keeper to date.

Both of these good luck felines would do well with older children and cat-friendly dogs.

Would you like to make Sonja and/or Jangle a forever part of your family? Click here to find an application (click the Adoption tab on the top left) to fill out and return to HSSCM.

