Wiggly Tail Wednesday: Meet Triton Of Calhoun County

Meet Triton, a playful pup with curls on his tail hoping to find his forever home.

Triton is a 16-week-old puppy that is as sweet as can be and full of good-natured playful energy. Have you heard the poem about "the little girl, who had a little curl"? Well, Triton's poem would be more like "There once was a pup, who had curls right above his..." you get the gist. Unlike the girl with the curl, Triton is a very good boy who loves cuddles. He is listed as a Lab/Shepherd mix

Triton can be a bit nervous meeting new people. Like many young companion animals who have lived in a shelter, he's never seen or heard a television, a garbage truck, or one of the many other things we would not give a second thought to in our day to day lives. Triton needs a home with lots of love and the willingness to introduce him to the world.

Triton loves to run and play. While a fenced-in yard is not mandatory for his forever home, it is recommended. A fenced-in yard would allow him to burn off his puppy energy safely and would be a great tool in potty training.

Staff at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan (HSSCM) say Triton could end up being a big boy when fully grown. Possibly between 50-75 pounds. Children over 8 would be best for his forever home.

Would you like to make good boy Triton a forever part of your family? Click here to find an application to fill out and return to HSSCM.

