Will April Snow Showers Bring May Flowers?

No one who’s been around Michigan weather for long is surprised about what’s heading for us today. The southernmost tier of west and central Michigan counties along the Indiana state line border are under a Winter Weather Advisory from the National Weather Service today. That includes Berrien County over to Hillsdale county. 3-5 inches of snow is expected this morning. Calhoun and Kalamazoo counties may get 2 inches. It should be short-lived. We have temperatures warming up to 40 this afternoon changing the snow to rain. Not a bad weekend coming up with highs in the 50’s. And then we get temperatures back into the 60’s for much of next week.

