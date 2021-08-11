Did you know that many Michiganders live further North than 50% of all Canadian residents?

When you look at a map of North America, Canada dwarfs the United States of America when it comes to land mass. But it turns out the Great White North is almost empty. Most Canadian residents live under the 49th Parallel.

Let's take a look at the where the millions of Canadians are currently living.

google maps

Most of the over 8 million people that live in the Canadian province of Quebec live South of the 49th Parallel.

google maps

A very large portion of the nearly 5 million residents in the Canadian province of Ontario live South of Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

google maps

Breaking that down to large cities in Canada below the 49th Parallel we have Toronto with 2.6 million people. All of those people live below Michigan's U.P.

google maps

Then there's the 1.6 million residents of Montreal which are all below the 49th Parallel.

google maps

We can't forget the residents of Ottawa. All 812 thousand people living below the 49th Parallel

google maps

Would you believe 70% of all Canadians live under the 49th Parallel. RealLifeLore on Youtube goes on to tell us that 50% of all Canadians live South of Alaska, Washington State, Montana and the Michigan U.P.

