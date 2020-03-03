You May Still Change Your Absentee Ballot In Michigan

Super Tuesday has arrived. Today’s voting involves 14 states scattered around the country along with one US territory. Today’s voting is the biggest voting day of the election cycle so far in terms of delegates for the presidential contest. Nearly one-third of all pledged delegates may be decided. It takes 1,991 pledged delegates to win the Democratic nomination on the first ballot of the convention. 12-hundred 37 are needed for a first-ballot win in the Republican Party. With what some say is turmoil within the Democratic Party – others say it was just bound to happen. It is the continued fallout of the party’s presidential candidates. South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar are the latest to drop out.

So what do you do if you voted for one of the dropped candidates on your already submitted absentee ballot? Get a do-over. It’s possible. Michigan’s primary voting is one week from today so time is running out. There are several ways that can be accomplished in Michigan. You can declare your desire to cancel your absentee ballot by submitting a written request to your local clerk. You can request a new one mailed to you, or declare that you will now vote at your local precinct. It’s always a good idea to review your options directly with your local clerk or a staff person to make absolutely sure about any details that may impact your voting.