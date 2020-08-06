Every state has its own tree, animal, flower, and apparently some even have a state reptile. And Michigan's is kind of surprising. You may have even seen a few roaming around.

Michigan's state reptile is the Painted Turtle. Like I said before, you may have seen these around lakes and rivers. The reason for the painted turtle being Michigan's state reptile is because some 5th graders found out Michigan didn't have one.

It was back in 1995 when a group of Niles, MI 5th graders discovered that Michigan did not have a state reptile. The painted turtle is the only turtle still commonly found here, even though there about 8-10 other species of turtles found throughout the state.

Here is how to find a painted turtle around the state. First, the painted turtle has distinctive yellow and red markings on its head, limbs, and shell and how about 4-10 inches in length. You will be able to find them in shallow water eating some insects or other vegetation. The painted turtle also stays around during the winter, but they don't go out as they bury themselves in the mud.

