15-Year-Old Girl Missing From Battle Creek

Battle Creek Police are searching for a 15-year-old girl missing since Saturday, June 13.

Grace Cope, 15-years-old, has been missing from Battle Creek since Saturday at approximately 10:00 a.m. Her parents say she left her home to go to a store across the street and she has not been seen since. Her phone has been turned off since that time.

Grace is described as being a Caucasian female, standing 5 feet and 7 inches tall, weighing approximately 190 pounds, having brown eyes and dark brown hair.

Grace was last seen in black pants and a t-shirt of unknown color.

Anyone with information on Grace Cope's whereabouts or disappearance asked to contact Calhoun County Consolidated Dispatch at 269-781-0911 or call 911 if you believe it is an emergency.