3 Reports Of Shots Fired From Vehicles On US-131 This Month

Over the last 3 weeks there have been 3 individual reports of shots being fired from a moving vehicle on US-131 near Grand Rapids.

The first incident happened on September 10th at 2 am near Hall Street on SB US-131. Wood TV 8 reported that a silver or blue-colored sedan pulled up next to another driver, shot at him and sped off. No one was injured in the shooting.

The second incident happened on September 11th at 9 pm near Market Avenue on SB US-131. The shooter in this incident was also reported to have been driving a sedan which could have been blue or silver in color. The Michigan State Police are currently investigating the possibility that these two shootings were related. No one was injured in the second shooting either.

And finally, the third incident happened on the morning of September 24th near 36th Street on NB US-131. Police tell FOX 17 the suspects were in a black Audi, possibly a 2010 to 2015 A4. There was no one injured in this shooting and police don't believe it to be linked to the two shootings from earlier in the month.

If you have any information about any of the shootings, you can call the Michigan State Police Rockford Post at 616-866-4411 or the Michigan State Police Regional Dispatch at 989-732-5141.

The last time there was a reported shooting on US-131 was in 2018 after a police chase lead to a shootout between officers and the fugitive. That man was later sentenced to life in prison in 2019.