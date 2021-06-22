Another Michigan County Moving Toward Election Audit

There’s a mixture of applause and jeers directed at the leadership of a northern Michigan county. The conservatively led Cheboygan County Board of Commissioners today is expected to approve a request to the state for a hand recount of the 2020 Presidential Election vote tally there. The proposed letter is included in a commission agenda package posted online.

The county is mostly rural. It encompasses a large section of the northeast tip of the lower peninsula. The total county population is only about 26,000 according to the 2010 census.

But its size isn’t what matters. It’s what happened during the 2020 election and in particular, how Dominion Voting System machines electronically processed and tallied votes is what commissioners say really matters.

Of course, most every media outlet is joining with Democrats saying there’s nothing out of the ordinary that happened during the 2020 voting. Many conservatives are far from secure with that claim. And an increasing number are paying more attention to related issues.

The proposed audit letter that would be sent to the state includes the following text;

“As commissioners, we have heard from many of our constituents expressing concerns/questions related to the November 3, 2020 election. We believe we have a responsibility to address these concerns/questions.”

If approved by the commission, the letter will be sent to Jonathan Brater, the Director of the Michigan Department of State Bureau of Elections. It would be his decision to allow or prevent the county from conducting the audit.

The state has already performed its own internal audit and has claimed there’s nothing wrong with any of the reported results.

But some of the questions the Cheboygan County leaders want answered have not been adequately answered, hence their request. Among the lingering issues is whether the Dominion Voting Systems elections machines were connected to the internet and had the capability to adjust vote totals. The county leaders want a third-party audit firm to make that determination.