The Annual Fall Art Walk Takes Place In Battle Creek Friday

Fall into the Arts will be taking place Friday evening, October 21st, in downtown Battle Creek. The annual art walk will take place from 4 to 7 PM and includes a Pumpkin Giveaway, Scarecrow Row, many local artists, and Food Trucks.

Coinciding with Fall into the Arts is the Outdoor Sculpture Exhibition at Kellogg Community College. Nine new sculptures have been installed on the North Avenue Campus and an opening reception with the artists will be held. Visitors at the KCC campus can enjoy refreshments at the Davidson Visual and Performing Arts Center and self-guided audio tours of the sculptures. The artists will discuss their works via pre-recorded remarks accessible via QR codes.

Get our free mobile app

The exhibition project is funded through the KCC Foundation’s Art on Campus initiative, with the goal of providing art experiences on KCC’s campuses. Beginning this summer, nine new sculptures were installed, including:

16 Years (Paroxetine),” a welded and fabricated mild steel sculpture by Livonia artist Brian Nelson

“Cool Struttin,” an aluminum sculpture by Bath artist Jim Wolnosky

“Earth,” a metal sculpture by Tekonsha artist Vee Kalnins

“Eye to Eye,” a rusted mild steel sculpture by Bellevue artist Mary Dey

“In Circles,” a metal sculpture by Tekonsha artist Vee Kalnins

“Physical Digital Mask,” a steel and painted sculpture by Pontiac artist Chris Westerlund

“To Hope,” a steel sculpture by Norton Shores artist William Walther

“Vertical Tree Growth,” a weather-sealed wood sculpture by Pontiac artist Chris Westerlund

“Zoloft (There Is Something About the Weather),” a welded and fabricated mild steel sculpture by Livonia artist Brian Nelson

This is the fourth year that the Art on Campus initiative has asked artists to submit their sculptures for consideration in the outdoor displays. The new sculptures will be on display until June of 2024.

Kellogg Community College Outdoor Sculpture Exhibition 2022