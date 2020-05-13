Albion Pharmacy Plundered

Employees of the Albion Hometown Pharmacy arrived at work, Wednesday morning, to find that the drugstore had been broken into, during the overnight, and a large number of drugs had been stolen from a locked vault.

Calhoun County Sheriff Deputies arrived on the scene, in the 100-block of South Clark Street, shortly after 9 AM and found that the front door had been breached a security alarm had been "defeated" and the vault had been cut-open.

The incident remains under investigation and authorities encourage anyone, who may have information, to contact them or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.