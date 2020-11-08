Gunfire Erupts Over Crummy TV Set in Pennfield Township

An argument, over a crummy TV, erupted into gunfire, Saturday night, in Pennfield Township.

Calhoun County Sheriff Deputies arrived at a residence, in the 19000-block of McAllister Rd., following a report of a domestic dispute involving shots fired. The on-scene investigation revealed that a husband and wife had gotten into an argument over a television set that wasn’t working properly. The wife became frustrated and retrieved a firearm, firing one round in the direction of her husband. A struggle ensued over possession of the gun and more gunshots were fired. The weapon was finally secured and no one was injured in the altercation.

A 66-year-old Pennfield Township woman was taken into custody and lodged at the Calhoun County Jail for aggregated domestic assault.