Golf Cart Stolen in Pennfield Township

Not only catalytic converters and trailers are being targeted by area thieves.

Deputies were dispatched around 9 AM, Wednesday morning, to a residence in Pennfield Township on a report of a larceny of a golf cart.

The resident managed to get a security system photo of the suspect’s vehicle, which appears to be a dark-colored pick-up truck with black rims.

If any citizens recognize this vehicle in the photo, they are encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 269-781-0880.