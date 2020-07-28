American College & University Craziness On Full Display

Many of us might be getting ready to say goodbye to our young sons and daughters who "may" be going back to college this fall. I say may because who knows what these colleges have in store for us when it comes to on-campus or in the classroom instruction.

After pointing out the following six acts of insanity it might be better for these young men and women to stay home and take online classes only.

I give you 6 acts of college campus craziness occurring on American soil these days brought to us by The Washington Free Beacon:

"Northwestern Student Government Supports Using Excess Funds to Bail Out Alleged Criminals | Campus Reform

The Associated Student Government at Northwestern University unanimously passed legislation to send its $15,000 budget surplus to a fund that "pays bond for people charged with crimes in Cook County, Illinois."

Syracuse University Silent on Assault And Death Threats Against Conservative Students | The Federalist

A Syracuse University student was fired from the school's newspaper after writing an article that suggested police interaction rates would provide a better metric to analyze police brutality.

Scripps College: Students Demand Firing of Black Dean Because She Mixed up Black Students’ Names | The College Fix

Students created a petition to fire Scripps College dean of students Charlotte Johnson, a black woman, because she confused two black students’ names.

University of Minnesota Architecture School Reveals Plan for ‘Racial and Spatial' Justice | Minnesota Daily

The new head of the University of Minnesota's school of architecture put forth a plan to address "racial and spatial justice" at the school in light of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Rutgers Declares Grammar Racist | Washington Free Beacon

The English department at Rutgers University declared that teaching proper English grammar is racist and that, in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, it will begin teaching "critical grammar."

Fordham Student Banned From Campus Over Post Commemorating Tiananmen Square Massacre | National Review

Fordham University is threatening a Chinese immigrant student with expulsion if he does not apologize for posing with a legally owned rifle in a social media post that criticized China for the Tiananmen Square massacre."

You may be wondering if we are living in a parallel universe or is this much insanity really happening on our college and university campuses, perhaps you might awake from this bad dream. Unfortunately, you are awake and the answer is; this is really happening on these college and university campuses and the numbers are growing.

It appears the educated among us are not very educated or the least bit tolerant.

