Man Arrested In Two Year Calhoun County Prostitution Investigation

A two-year investigation involving two 'spas' located in Calhoun County has resulted in the arrest of the owner, a West Bloomfield man.

Calhoun County Sheriff Steve Hinkley announced charges of prostitution against a West Bloomfield, Michigan man in a long-term investigation into prostitution and drug usage at two spas in Calhoun County.

Get our free mobile app

The locations were the subject of a multi-area law enforcement raid in October 2019 after a complaint of human trafficking was made.

Stephen Hagerman is the owner of Avenue Spa on East Michigan Avenue in Battle Creek, as well as Highway Spa on Partello Road in Marengo Township, both of which were the focus of the investigation. Highway Spa has permanently closed since the beginning of the investigation.

Calhoun County Sheriff Hinkley said the investigation began in 2018 after his department received tips of prostitution at both locations. After the years-long investigation that included; surveillance and interviews, simultaneous raids at the properties took place in 2019, phones and electronics were seized. Current and former employees, as well as patrons, were interviewed prior to the charges authorized by Calhoun County Prosecutor David Gilbert.

In a virtual arraignment Tuesday afternoon (4/6), Stephen Alexander Hagerman was formally arraigned on two counts of Keeping a House of Prostitution and a single count of Accepting Earnings of Prostitution from the initial start of the investigation on December 28, 2018.

Hagerman faces up to 40 years if convicted as a third-time habitual offender. He was previously convicted on federal counts of Engaging in Criminal Enterprise and Income Tax Evasion. Hagerman is expected back in court on April 20th.

Calhoun County detectives are still interested in speaking with anyone who is aware of activities that took place at the Avenue Spa or Highway Spa. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detectives at 269-781-0880.