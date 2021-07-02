Arrest Made in Fatal Drive-By Shooting in Battle Creek

Battle Creek Police say a suspect is in custody and that the two separate drive-by shootings on Sunday are connected.

A 39-year-old man is in police custody for two separate drive-by shootings that killed a 24-year-old Battle Creek woman and left another man injured. The victim, 24-year-old Eniyah Hollins was killed while attending a house party in the Park Hill neighborhood on Sunday, June 27, at 3:20 a.m. She was outside the home with 15 to 20 other people. An autopsy confirmed Eniyah died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

Battle Creek Police Detective Sergeant Joel Case said it appears Eniyah was shot from a car at the intersection of Hanover and Walter Avenue and that she was likely not the intended target. That was the second drive-by shooting on Sunday.

The first shooting occurred at 2:06 a.m. when Battle Creek Police were called to Legends Bar and Grill for a drive-by shooting. Officers arrived at the bar located at 13 Porter Street to find one man with minor injuries. The victim was struck by debris after 5 or 6 shots were fired at the building as he and several others were leaving the bar. Battle Creek Police do not believe the victim was the intended target in that instance either.

Police are not sharing what details led to the arrest of the 39-year-old male suspect. Members of the Gang Suppression Unit are assisting detectives with the investigation.

The 39-year-old suspect is expected to be arraigned on Friday, July 2, 2021.

Residents who might know anything concerning the case or may have witnessed one of the shootings are asked to call the Battle Creek Police at 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

