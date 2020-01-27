Auditions for “The Wiz” at KCC Are February 6th and 7th

Are you looking for a fun way to pass the winter months and meet new people? Kellogg Community College is putting the word out about upcoming auditions for their Spring Musical, "The Wiz." Tryouts will happen at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, and Friday, Feb. 7.

Ten to fifteen roles will be cast, and the roles are open to anyone in the community who is at least 16 years old. All skill levels and ethnic backgrounds are welcome.

Audition participants should come dressed for dancing and movement and be prepared to sing a song of their choosing; sheet music is not required. The auditions may also include learning dances, songs and dialogue from the show.

Those cast in the play will be expected to attend rehearsals for at least three or four weeknights per week for six weeks, along with a tech rehearsal the weekend before opening. Performances are scheduled for March 27 through 29 and April 3 through 5.

"The Wiz," a musical retelling of L. Frank Baum's "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz," debuted on Broadway in 1975 and featured an all African-American cast. It won seven Tony Awards and was adapted into a 1978 film starring Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, Nipsey Russel and Lena Horne.

Auditions will be held at the Binda Performing Arts Center on KCC's campus at 450 North Ave. in Battle Creek. Individuals interested in auditioning only need to attend one session, and should arrive at 7 p.m. and plan to stay until 9:30 p.m. on the date they choose.

For more information about auditioning for "The Wiz," email KCC Theatre Coordinator Brad Poer at poerb@kellogg.edu, or follow the KCC Theatre Facebook page at www.facebook.com/KCCTheatre. More information about theatre programming at KCC is on the College's website at www.kellogg.edu/theatre.