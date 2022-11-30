Kellogg Community College Offers Free Christmas Concert

With the early snowfall, accompanied by increasing grey skies with nippy temperatures, the holiday spirit is building in southwest Michigan. Folks are beginning to dig through their DVD collections to find that dusty copy of White Christmas, Holiday Inn or It’s A Wonderful Life. To lighten the mood, A Christmas Story or National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation are traditional favorites. Another holiday tradition is trudging off to the local elementary school to watch one of your kids perform in the holiday band concert. Being involved in the band concert wasn’t one of my favorite things in life as a kid. In fact, I dreaded it. I was always last chair in the coronet section and performing in front of a live audience sent chills down my spine. I usually faked playing my horn, trying to appear concentrated on my sheet music, but I don’t think it fooled the band instructor. However, they probably were grateful for my ploy, which made for a better band performance.

If you would like a boost in your Christmas spirit, Kellogg Community College is performing a free Christmas concert this coming Sunday, December 4th, and nobody will be faking it. This talented collection of musicians is a variety of students and community members alike. The group is dedicated to the performance of fine instrumental concert literature, with a stress on musical style and the aesthetic aspect of the music. Christmas Around The World will take place at the Binda Performing Arts Center on the Battle Creek campus, beginning at 3 PM. The KCC Concert Band will be performing holiday favorites in this fun, family-friendly musical gift to the community.

The KCC Concert Band, under the direction of KCC Concert Band Director Christopher Momcilovich, will perform holiday favorites including:

“Celtic Carol,” arranged by Robert W. Smith

“Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24,” arranged by Bob Phillips and George Megaw

“A Christmas Festival,” by Leroy Anderson

“Christmas Variants,” arranged by Elliot Del Borgo

“Minor Alterations,” by David Lovrien

The Sunday performance will be a great opportunity to drag the kids from their social media and lay a little culture on them, and the price can’t be beaten!