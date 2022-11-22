KCC Offers Free Phlebotomy Training

Kellogg Community College is offering Battle Creek residents the chance to participate in the Phlebotomy Training Program which starts in January. The training will be offered at no cost if applicants are at least 18 years old and meet income guidelines.

The art of drawing blood is not for the squeamish, but if you are not weak of heart the 6-week course will set you on your way in preparation to become certified by the American Society for Clinical Pathology. The KCC media release states,

"KCC’s Phlebotomy Training Program prepares students for certification to perform venipuncture and skin punctures – “drawing blood” – in a safe manner and will teach them about the clinical laboratory environment. In addition, students will learn about the traits and characteristics required to successfully partner with customers and other health care professionals."

The course begins January 17th, 2023, on KCC’s campus at 450 North Avenue in Battle Creek. It is funded through the Michigan Learning and Education Advancement Program (MiLEAP), and is a blended course with online, in-person and clinical components.

Not only is the course free, but includes:

A free laptop computer

Foundational skills and technical training in health care

Career coaches to help with goal setting, academic advising, barrier removal and job placement

Financial literacy and basic computer operation skills

Preparation to become certified by the American Society for Clinical Pathology

Exposure to healthcare programs and careers

Applicants will want to hurry, if interested in joining the program, however, there are a few deadlines and eligibility requirements. Space is limited to just six applicants and participants must be at least 18 years old, complete the Accuplacer Next Generation Reading test with a score of 244 or higher and pass a criminal history background check and drug test prior to the start date. If you can pass this hurdle, the next step is to contact Niaomi Curtis at curstisn@kellogg.edu or 517-629-7531 by 5 p.m. Friday, December 16th.