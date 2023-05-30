Live Like Royalty at a Bargain In This Battle Creek Castle

Everyone wants a house with character. Sometimes that means it won't break the bank and while you can make renovations to make it your own, its initial presentation will still be felt.

Well, when you start getting into castle territory with real estate properties, buyers know they're limited on what can be done to the exterior and that the interior will take some inspiration and ingenuity.

The 'Bargain Battle Creek Castle' as I'm dubbing it (pun intended) is a unique property for its next owner to do just that. This castle sits on the corner of Main St and E Kingman St in Battle Creek. At just $225k, a bit of TLC and you'll live up to the street name. Live like a king, man in the Battle Creek castle!

All eyes are on this home by passersby, so you may as well throw up your family crest to establish your kingdom.

The outside looks like an absolute dream for those with a taste for the medieval or the pomp of royalty. However, there is some work to do on the inside. Reviving the wood, and spinning in some modern touches while bringing out the old soul feel of the home has to be priority number one.

That said, some of the views inside are just as breathtaking as the ones on the outside. I mean, check out this rotunda main hall.

Check out the photos here. A link to the Zillow posting for those interested in starting their own kingdom in Southwest Michigan is included after the gallery.