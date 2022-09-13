Battle Creek Bank Struck By Armed Robber

It was just following the Noon rush hour when an armed robber entered the lobby of a bank, located on a busy Battle Creek street, Monday afternoon.

Just before 1:00 PM, a gunman entered the PNC Bank, on Capital Avenue SW, demanding money from the startled tellers. As drawers were being emptied a quick-thinking teller was able to discreetly activate the bank’s emergency alarm during the brazen midday hoist. Battle Creek Police quickly responded to the alert, but the robber was able to flee the scene before the officers arrived.

Details were lacking in the press release that was issued by the Battle Creek Police Department, other than the thief is described as a slender black man, standing 6 feet tall. Surveillance video of the crime was also not provided in the release. Fortunately, there were no injuries during the bank robbery, and investigators are asking if anyone has any information concerning the robbery to contact Battle Creek Police at 269-781-0911, or anonymously by using Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.