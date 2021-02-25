Battle Creek Business Sustains $30,000 In Fire Damage

A late-night fire caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage to a Battle Creek business.

An area business sustained tens of thousands of dollars in damage after a late-night fire. The Battle Creek Fire Department and Veterans Affairs Fire Department were called shortly before 11:00 p.m. Wednesday night for an alarm at Gallagher Uniform located at 151 McQuiston Drive.

First crews on the scene found smoke coming from the east side of the structure and determined a bigger fire crew would be needed to get the blaze under control quickly. With the response upgraded to a full response, they were able to locate four large laundry bins at the center of the building where the heaviest damage was sustained.

The fire was brought under control in 15 minutes. The building was unoccupied at the time and there were no injuries. Damage to the property and its contents is estimated to be at $30,000, according to the Battle Creek Fire Department.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined at this time.