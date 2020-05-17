Battle Creek Family Dentistry: “We’re Up, We’re Ready, We’re Here”

Battle Creek Family Dentistry-TSM

The Michigan lock-down has been hard on dental practices, as they haven’t been able to treat patients since March. Most offices, like Battle Creek Family Dentistry, have been treating emergencies and patients in pain. But hundreds of patients have been unable to do routine cleanings and exams, let alone other procedures considered to be non-essential by state authorities.

Dr. Dave Long says a clean and safe environment in their office is nothing new. “We’ve been practicing with these kinds of precautions for 40 years. There are going to be some tweaks---a few things that people will notice are a little different when they visit us, but everyone will just have to understand that the comfort and safety of our patients and our team will always come first.”

Dr. Long says they’ve been working on a plan to re-open their office to regular patients and will be more than ready once Governor Whitmer gives them the ok.

They’ve already seating in their waiting area and now have just six chairs. Dr. Long says they’ll also be scheduling differently, without a minimum overlap of appointments. And, they’ll also only allow actual patients on the schedule to be in the office. He says they’ll also change the flow, and have patients exit from a different door, instead of going back through the waiting area.

They are setting up “Hygiene Stations” where patients will go when they enter the office. They’ll have sanitizers available to them, along with personal protection equipment like gowns and caps. They’ll be able to measure the body temperature of patients to make sure they are in a healthy range before seeing them. Dr. Long says that if a patient isn’t completely healthy, they won’t be seen that day.

Dr. Long says another doctor will be joining the staff this week. He’s also buying billboards around town that let people know, “We’re here for you. Welcome to your new dental home.” They’ll also be mailing some postcards with some great introductory offers.

Dr. Long says he’s encouraged by the dialog that the Michigan Dental Association is having with the state administration, to get offices re-opened. “As far as infection control and dentistry, if you think about it, we’re one of the safest places you can be, outside of your own home. We’ve been doing these things for 40 years.”

Contact Battle Creek Family Dentistry online, or call: 269-968-4366 or 269-841-5049.

The office is in the rear side of the plaza next to Red Lobster, at 2545 Capital Avenue Southwest, Suite 210.