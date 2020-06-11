Battle Creek Fire Responded To Fire At Post Cereal Plant

The Battle Creek Fire Department responded to a fire at the Post Cereal Plant on Wednesday.

Multiple fire crews responded to a blaze at the Post Cereal Plant located at 275 Cliff Street at 2:41 p.m. Wednesday. First arriving fire crews found a cereal hopper ablaze on the fifth floor and found that the fire had spread to the penthouse room on the roof that contained pipes connected to the cereal dryer.

Firefighters utilized a standpipe system to successfully combat the blaze. Once the fire was out, crews ventilated the area and searched to ensure the fire was completely extinguished.

There were no reported injuries to civilians or fire crews. The cause of the fire and estimated cost for damages is unknown at this time. The Battle Creek Fire Marshall is investigating.