Battle Creek Garage Fire Considered Suspicious

An early morning garage fire in Battle Creek remains under investigation and is considered suspicious at this time.

The Battle Creek Fire Department responded to a fire at 157 Cherrywood Lane just after 3:00 a.m. Thursday morning. The first fire crews arrived on the scene within minutes and observed a small fire in the garage of the home that had mostly self-extinguished.

Firefighters quickly put out the remaining flames. The occupants of the home had evacuated safely and there were no injuries. At this time the fire is considered suspicious. Battle Creek Police are taking the lead on the investigation until the fire marshal returns to his office.

Google Satellite