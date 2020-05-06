Battle Creek Garage Fire Destroys 2 Cars & Damages 2 Homes

A fire that appears to have begun in a garage left the garage with extensive damage, destroyed two vehicles and damaged nearby homes.

The Battle Creek Fire Department responded to a call for a detached garage that was fully engulfed in fire and threatening to catch two homes on fire just after 6:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Fire crews arrived to find heavy fire coming from a detached garage located in the back of 122 North 30th Street with flames reaching a garage on the neighbor's property. Firefighters began trying to extinguish flames from both garages. Two vehicles in the garage where the fire started were fully enflamed. The fire was quickly extinguished, helping to minimize damage to the two homes and the neighboring garage.

The garage where the fire started suffered extensive damage and the two vehicles that were inside are considered a complete loss. The neighboring home and its garage suffered moderate damage, mostly to the exterior due to the heat from flames.

There were no reported injuries. The cause of the fire remains unknown and is being investigated by the Fire Marshall.

Google Satellite