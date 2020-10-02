Battle Creek Hosts River Cleanup

A big volunteer-driven environmental cleanup effort is set for tomorrow morning in Battle Creek. Conditions will be chilly but city leaders and those representing supporting groups are hoping more than 100 show up to help. It’s the annual Krazy for the Kazoo cleanup along the Kalamazoo River winding through Battle Creek. The Area Clean Water Partners are coordinating this year’s trash pickup, mainly along Battle Creek’s linear park. Everything kicks off around 9 am tomorrow and should wrap up around noon. It’s not too late to get involved. You can learn more here about the effort and register to get involved.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app