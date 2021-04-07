Battle Creek Man Arrested for Sexual Assault

A 22-year-old Pennfield resident faces charges after allegedly forcing his way into a woman’s apartment on Tuesday night and sexually assaulting her. Calhoun County Deputies were called to an apartment in the 100 block of Hopkins Street in Pennfield township around 8 p.m. after reports of an attempted sexual assault against a 33-year-old woman. The victim told police she was assaulted by a man as she was unlocking the door to her apartment. She identified her attacker as a 22-year-old man who lived nearby and said he forced her inside her apartment where he attempted to sexually assault her.

She said he fled in a vehicle after assaulting her. Deputies located the vehicle nearby and made the arrest. He’ll be arraigned Wednesday afternoon on various charges, including first-degree home invasion and criminal sexual conduct.

