Battle Creek Man Arrested For Springfield Convenience Store Burglary

The suspect fled before deputies arrived but was located by Battle Creek Police later in the day.

A Springfield convenience store was burglarized once again. Beller's Market has been the sight of numerous B & E's in recent history. Last March, witnesses contacted the Calhoun County Sheriff's Department after seeing two men break into the store before fleeing.

On Tuesday, January 12, deputies with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a burglary alarm at a convenience store in the 500 block on Upton Ave in the City of Springfield just before 4:00 a.m.

Upon arrival, they found that a door was forced open, merchandise had been taken and the offender had fled the scene. Investigating deputies were able to obtain a description of the suspect and suspect vehicle. The descriptions were then given to surrounding law enforcement agencies.

Later that same day, officers with the Battle Creek Police Department were able to locate the suspect. 33-year-old Hayward Lee Wingfield Jr. of Battle Creek was taken into custody. He was arrested in the commission of retail fraud at a local Family Dollar store. He was also in possession of a stolen vehicle at the time of his arrest. He was lodged at the Calhoun County Jail on numerous charges, including Breaking and Entering.

On Wednesday, January 13 Wingfield was arraigned on larceny of a building and several retail fraud charges, theft of a vehicle, and a probation violation all dating back to January 2020.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Silent Observer at 269-364-3888 or the Sheriff’s Office at 269-781-0880.

Google Satellite