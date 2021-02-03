Battle Creek Man Shot in Parking Lot in Kalamazoo County Apartment Complex

A 29-year-old Battle Creek man is being treated after being shot in his vehicle at an apartment complex in Kalamazoo County earlier this morning.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police’s Paw Paw post responded to Concord Place Apartments, just off of West KL Avenue in Oshtemo Township February 3rd around 12:30 a.m. The victim was sitting in his vehicle in the north parking lot of the complex when he was shot. Authorities were unable to track down the suspects in the case, who fled on foot and couldn’t be found following a canine track.

If you have any information on this case, please contact the tip line at the Michigan State Police's Paw Paw post at (269) 655-1676 or reach out via email.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Department and Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety assisted at the scene.