Battle Creek Police Capture Wanted Kidnapping Suspect

Battle Creek Police were on patrol, Tuesday afternoon when they spotted a cargo van in the area of Greenwood Avenue and Oneita Street. They decided to make a traffic stop, and during the process, discovered Jatia Nicholas-Rafano Cummings hiding in the rear of the van. Cummings was a parole absconder who was also wanted on multiple charges including allegedly kidnapping his girlfriend.

The discovery ended the search, which began early Saturday morning, after Cummings left a white Chevy Malibu, alongside the corner of Sherman and McKinley Avenue, with its engine running. It is alleged that he used the car to kidnap his girlfriend from her apartment and then later, fired a handgun at her. The 29-year-old woman wasn’t injured during the incident that began at 6 AM.

Besides being wanted on the kidnapping, assault with intent to murder, and carjacking charges, Cummings has also been a parole absconder since July 26, 2022. As a result of his recent choices in life, he is currently dwelling at the Calhoun County Jail and perhaps will be relocated to the confines of the Michigan Department of Corrections if the winds of change blow his way.

Jatai Nicholas Rafano Cummings Jatai Nicholaus Rafano-Cummings Michigan Department of Corrections loading...