Battle Creek Police Department Closed To The Public After 4 Test Positive To COVID-19

The Battle Creek Police Department has temporarily closed to the public again after four members of the department tested positive for COVID-19.

The Battle Creek Police Department station, located at 34 North Division Street, is closed again to the public due to positive COVID-19 cases within the department.

At this time, four Police Department staff members have tested positive this week. All four of the individuals are recovering at home. The City of Battle Creek is following Calhoun County Public Health Department protocols, and the health department is working through contact tracing and additional testing, related to those who may have come in contact with the staff who have tested positive.

As of noon Friday, July 17, the Battle Creek Police Department building is closed to the public.

We want to do our part to protect the health and safety of our employees, and the public. We will close our building to the public to make sure we limit any potential exposure to the virus, and so we can following increased cleaning protocols. ~Battle Creek Police Chief Jim Blocker

The closure does not affect the Police Department’s response to 911 calls.

If you have an emergency, you are asked to call 911. The non-emergency police phone number is 269-781-0911. You can reach the Battle Creek Police Department at 269-966-3322, or by visiting www.battlecreekmi.gov/police.