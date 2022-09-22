Battle Creek Police Locate Car In Cliff Street Shooting

Battle Creek Police believe they have the vehicle involved in the Cliff Street drive-by-shooting that took the life of a toddler early Tuesday morning. Investigators say the black Audi Q7 was stolen from West Columbia Avenue last Sunday, September 18th. The vehicle matches a car seen in a Cliff Street surveillance photo taken at the scene during the shooting. The photo appears as if it could have been captured by a Ring Doorbell security camera.

An initiative, spearheaded by the non-profit organization R.I.S.E., took place in February of 2022, making Ring Doorbell cameras available free of charge to households in the Washington Heights neighborhood in Battle Creek. Ring photos have proven to be valuable in investigating street crimes throughout Battle Creek.

Investigators say multiple shots were fired from the SUV into a home at around 2:20 AM, striking 2-year-old Kai Rowan Turner, who later died from the wounds. Now the police are looking for any information about who might have stolen the car, who might have driven it early Tuesday morning, and anyone who was riding in the car. Anyone with information on this vehicle should please call the police at 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

Suspect vehicle in Cliff Street drive-by shooting in Battle Creek.