Battle Creek Police Rule Suspicious Deaths As Double Homicide

Battle Creek Police have ruled the suspicious deaths at Silver Star Apartments a double homicide and have identified the victims.

Battle Creek police are identifying the two deceased men as Fred Bissel, 62 and Jason Dush, 41. Police are ruling their deaths as a double homicide. Battle Creek police believe the two men were friends, though they were not roommates. A third Silver Star Apartment resident discovered both men at around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 12. Police have notified both men’s families.

At this time, the cause of death is undetermined, and investigators are awaiting results from the medical examiner’s office. Investigators and crime technicians continue to process the scene.

When officers first arrived at the apartment, they found signs of a struggle. Investigators continue to follow leads in this case.

Anyone with information that may be related to this incident should call Battle Creek police at 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

