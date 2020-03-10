Battle Creek Police Seek To Question Man About Recent Shooting

Battle Creek Police are seeking more information about Sunday's shooting and are looking for 28-year-old Frederic Dimas to question him about the incident.

Battle Creek police say they believe the shooting stemmed from an altercation between the victim and at least one other person at Club Tampico hours before. Police responded shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday to an alley behind 198 West Rittenhouse Avenue where they found a 34-year-old Battle Creek man sitting in his vehicle with a single gunshot wound to the neck. The victim was taken to Bronson Battle Creek Hospital where he was treated and released.

If you have any information about the shooting or Freddie's whereabouts, please contact Silent Observer at 269-964-3888 or Calhoun County Consolidated Dispatch at 269-788-0911.