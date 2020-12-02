Battle Creek Restaurant Shooting Suspect Captured

A 17-year-old Battle Creek resident was arrested as the suspect for the Friday night shooting at an area restaurant.

Battle Creek police say the suspect who fired five shots at a 21-year-old man at the Steak 'N Shake located at 5990 Beckley Road has been taken into custody. Battle Creek Police Detective Sgt. Joel Case said the teen was arrested at the home of his mother in Lansing and taken to the Calhoun County jail after being located by the Michigan State Police First District Fugitive Team.

The shooting was reported at 9:42 p.m. Friday, November 27. According to the Battle Creek Enquirer, the victim called 911 as he was being driven to Bronson Battle Creek. He was later transferred to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo with five gunshot wounds from a .22 caliber handgun for further treatment. The victim remained hospitalized as of Tuesday, according to police.

Battle Creek Police Detective Sgt. Joel Case said the men were allegedly good friends and were in a vehicle when they began to argue. Case said that the 17-year-old suspect was sitting in the front seat of the vehicle and got out of the vehicle to go to the back of the car where the victim was seated. It remains unclear whether the victim was shot inside or outside of the car.

Battle Creek police immediately began searching for the suspect and the Michigan State Police First District Fugitive Team located the suspect on Monday, December 1.