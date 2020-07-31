Battle Creek Semi-Truck Fire Under Investigation

The Battle Creek Fire Department responded to semi-truck fire Thursday night that remains under investigation.

Battle Creek Fire Department firefighters were called to a reported semi-truck fire at 8:41 p.m. Thursday at ReConserve of Michigan, Inc. located at 170 Angell Street. Arriving crews found the rear trailer of the semi fully engulfed in flames. The trailer of the semi was packed with old cereal that was to be repurposed into animal food. Fire crews found the fire to be deep-seated, taking more time to extinguish. Firefighters utilized fork-lifts to remove the pallets of material from the trailer to get to the source of the blaze.

There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.