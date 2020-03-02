UPDATE: Battle Creek Teen With Disabilities Located & Safe

UPDATE:

Almost as soon as this alert was published, authorities sent out another release that indicated that Joseph has been located and is safe.

ORIGINAL STORY:

911 if you see this 14-year-old missing from Battle Creek. Do not approach.

The Battle Creek Police Department is attempting to locate a missing/endangered child in the area of Fremont Street and Sherman Road. Joseph Monarch was last seen in that area around 6:30 pm.

Joseph is 14-years-old but has the mental age of a 4-6-year-old. He is 5 feet 4 inches tall, 200 pounds with dark hair and brown eyes. Joseph was last seen wearing a black suit jacket, white t-shirt, black jeans, and black tennis shoes. Joseph was emotionally upset when he left his residence and was last seen in the area of Quaker Park and may appear lost or disoriented.

Please call 911 if Monarch is spotted, but do not approach him.