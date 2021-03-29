Battle Creek Woman Arrested on Two Counts of Attempted Murder

A Battle Creek woman was arrested on two counts of attempted murder after firing her gun through a closed-door injuring two.

A 32-year-old Battle Creek woman was arrested on two counts of attempted murder after a family dispute ended with her firing a gun through a closed door. Battle Creek police responded to a shooting shortly after 10:00 p.m. at Tree Top Apartments, located at 70 East Goguac Street, according to the Battle Creek Enquirer.

Officers found a 42-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman injured. Police say there was a family dispute earlier in the day with the suspect and her teenage stepson. The victims were the mother and stepfather of the teen.

They went to the suspect's home and knocked on the door. The suspect allegedly told the two victims to enter her residence. Before the victims tried to enter, the suspect allegedly fired a single gunshot through the door.

The man was shot in the abdomen and the woman was injured either by the same bullet or by debris from the door. The victims were both taken to Bronson Battle Creek and the man was later transferred to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo for surgery.

The suspect told police that the couple had broken into her apartment. Police were able to obtain home video footage showing that the suspect fired the gun through a closed door.

