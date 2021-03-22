The pandemic has been tough on nearly all businesses and has meant a lot of adjustments and out-of-the-box thinking to keep employees safe, serve customers, and stay in the black. Forbes and Statista Inc. recently asked workers in mid-sized companies to rate their employers, and FireKeepers Casino Hotel had very high marks.

Firekeeper’s received the prestigious honor of being the highest-ranked gaming company to be named in this year’s survey of America’s Best Mid-Size Employers.

Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to compile the list by surveying 50,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. The final list ranks the 500 large and 500 midsize employers that received the most recommendations. FireKeepers ranked 63rd among the 500 mid-sized companies.

Get our free mobile app

“This acknowledgment recognizes FireKeepers’ focus on creating and maintaining a great work culture for our Team Members,” stated Frank Tecumseh, VP of Human Resources for FireKeepers. “Our vision is to be the employer of choice, not only in Michigan but also throughout the gaming industry.”

All the surveys were anonymous, allowing participants to openly share their opinions. The respondents were asked to rate, on a scale of zero to 10, how likely they’d be to recommend their employer to others. Statista then asked respondents to nominate organizations other than their own, as well as identify organizations they would not recommend to others.

FireKeepers employs 1,802 Team Members and is one of the Battle Creek region’s leading employers. Since its 2009 opening, the company has paid out more than $700 million in salaries and benefits. FireKeepers says they regularly celebrate its Team Members with incentive bonuses, Team Member Appreciation Days, and Team Member Rallies with exciting prizes and drawings.

Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was recently announced and can currently be viewed on the Forbes website.