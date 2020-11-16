FireKeeper’s Big Job Fair is December 1st

FireKeepers Casino Hotel, an expanding, award-winning hotel and casino, is searching for talented men and women who have the personality to deliver outstanding service and are ready for a winning challenge. FireKeepers representatives will conduct open interviews during a job fair on Tuesday, Dec. 1, in the FireKeepers Event Center. Interviews will be available from 8 a.m. - 10 a.m., 12 p.m. – 2 p.m., and 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Applicants will be able to learn about, apply and interview for positions in several departments throughout the property. Human Resources will be on sight to make offers on the spot. Interviews will be socially distanced, and will follow all of FireKeepers COVID-19 safety protocols, including requiring masks and temperature checks.

Full and part-time positions are available with a variety of schedules. Applicants must be at least 18-years-old, though some positions require applicants to be at least 21. Eligible applicants are encouraged to apply for available openings in advance, by visiting firekeeperscasino.com/careers. Applicants are encouraged to bring their resumes, and are required to pass a drug screen and a background check in order to qualify for and maintain a gaming license for employment at FireKeepers Casino Hotel. FireKeepers Casino Hotel is a Native American preference employer.

“FireKeepers is proud to offer comprehensive benefits including 401(k) with company match, paid time off, and holiday pay,” stated FireKeepers Casino Hotel Vice President of Human Resources Frank Tecumseh. “We also offer medical, dental, vision and prescription coverage, life insurance, an on-site medical clinic, discounted Team Member cafeteria, employee assistance programs, and so much more.”

More information is available by contacting FireKeepers Human Resources Department at 269.660.5740.